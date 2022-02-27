Trinidad and Tobago women play St Kitts/Nevis in Under-20 Concacaf champs

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago women’s Under-20 footballers will try to rebound against St Kitts/Nevis in the Concacaf Under-20 Women’s Championship at the Estadio Pan Americano in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, from 4 pm, on Sunday.

On Friday, TT lost their opening match 3-0 against El Salvador in Group G.

TT could not match the speed of the El Salvador players in the contest.

Goals from Lesly Calderon (23rd minute), Josseline Uribe (43rd) and Linda Guillen (87th) gave El Salvador a comfortable victory.

El Salvador dominated the match from the opening whistle and deserved to win the match.

El Salvador could have won by a larger margin, but TT goalkeeper Akyla Walcott made a few brilliant saves.

TT got a few chances to score on the counter attack, but could not convert.

St Kitts/Nevis are also aiming to redeem themselves after losing 7-0 to Canada, on Friday.

Following the match against St Kitts/Nevis, TT will play Canada on Tuesday at 7 pm, also at the San Cristobal venue.

The Concacaf tournament will feature 20 teams and will be held until March 12.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup which will be held from August 10-28. The three Concacaf teams will join World Cup host nation Costa Rica as the Concacaf representatives.