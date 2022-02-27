Super Bird earns wire-to-wire win at Arima

SUPER BIRD earned a wire-to-wire win in Saturday’s feature race, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Action was in the Arima Race Club (ARC) 2022 season.

Five horses faced the starter in the 1,500-metre race, on turf, under overcast conditions. Sven Balroop II guided Super Bird ahead of the pack, entering the first turn, with Leonardo Angel, with Ricardo Jadoo aboard, hot on his heels.

Pre-race favourite Wise Guy, who had odds of 4/5 and was ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, tried to squeeze in between the two, but Super Bird remained unfazed as he made the final bend for home.

At that time, Cool Cat, with Kimal Santo aboard, made a valiant effort to narrow the gap between himself and Super Bird, but the four-year-old colt kept his composure to cross the line in one minute, 33.3 seconds.

Cool Cat was second followed by Desert Dancer (ridden by Ronald ‘Tiger’ Ali), Wise Guy and Leonardo Angel.

Tristan Phillips II was the top jockey on Saturday with two wins, while John O’Brien was the most successful trainer with three victories.

Race Day Five of the ARC 2022 season is slated for March 12.