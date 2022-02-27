Rain fails to dampen panmen's 'Musical Showdown'

Pan Elders performs Burn Dem at Pan Trinbago's A Musical Showdown at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Saturday. - Angelo Marcelle

There was rain but it failed to sour pannists and pan lovers at Pan Trinbago's national pan event at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Saturday. The event dubbed A Musical Showdown in D Big Yard began promptly at 5 pm. Although, at that time, there was a small crowd in the Grand Stand and no crowd in the pods, it grew as the bands played.

Even before its start, people were seen driving into the savannah and lining up to get inside for the event.

The bands also lined up on the drag waiting to play.

For Pamberi pannist Derick Jackson, while it has just been a Taste of Carnival, it was great to have a chance to perform live.

He said, "It was just wetting your taste buds, it is not a normal Panorama.

"But it is something and as a pannist you love to play and when you get the chance you jump at it."

Jackson said while he appreciates the taste, he was hoping that come 2023 pannists, all of TT, the Caribbean region and the world would be able to come to a bigger, stronger Carnival.

Jackson plays four cello in the band.

There was a strong showing by the protective services as well as SWAT which ensured that all adhered to the covid19 protocols and that there was no close gathering.

Pan Trinbago stated clearly through hosts Sharon Pitt and Ken Simmons that the event was not a competition but rather a show with a people's choice prize.

To fund the people's choice prize, people were invited to visit a fundmetnt page created by the organisation, click donate now and donate. People were then told to leave a message with the band of their choice. Each band had 35 to 40 players to accommodate the covid19 protocols.

The bands were also required play a bomb tune or a calypso-styled Panorama tune.

There were 11 bands in the medium category and it began with Tornadoes Steel Orchestra playing How Great Thou Art.

The song choices varied from R&B to calypso and soca. At 6.46 pm the organisation was almost finished with the medium category, readying itself for the large bands.