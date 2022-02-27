Policeman shot at while at home

File photo

A POLICEMAN narrowly escaped death when he was shot at while at his Belmont home early Sunday morning.

Police said the officer was in the gallery of the house when, around 1.05 am, he saw a man walking through his yard.

The man shot at the officer who took cover and ran in the house to get his service-issued gun.

When the policeman went back outside the man was gone.

Police from the Belmont CID and crime scene investigators went to the area where they found a spent shell.

Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.