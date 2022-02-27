Passenger hurt as tree crushes van on North Coast Road

A falling tree crashed on a van along the North Coast Road, near the Maracas lookout, injuring a passenger on Saturday.

Officers at Maracas Bay Police Station said the driver was unharmed while the lone passenger escaped with minor injuries. Their names were not disclosed by police.

Officers led by Cpl Singh took the injured passenger to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Photos of the accident circulated on social media yesterday. Many, including passers-by, feared a more tragic outcome given the extensive damage to the front half of the van.

Police believe heavy rains and perhaps high winds caused the tree to fall.

An officer at the Maracas Bay station advised beach-goers to exercise caution when visiting the beach in the coming days, owing to the unusual pattern of rainy weather for this time of year.