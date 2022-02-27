Pan with Papa: 7-year-old Aaliyah Livingston on lessons with Joylanders co-founder

David Sylvester teaches his granddaughter Aaliyah Livingston how to play the tenor pan at their home in Basta Hall, Couva. - Marvin Hamilton

Before the covid19 pandemic hit this country, seven-year-old Aaliyah Livingston was mesmerised as she watched her grandfather teach her "older" schoolmates to play the steelpan.

But being in the infant department of Couva Anglican Primary School meant that she was too young to be part of the school’s steelpan band.

One day in April 2020, and out of the blue, Aaliyah told her grandfather David "Pin" Sylvester, 76, a pan aficionado, she wanted to learn to play the national instrument. Her first lesson began that same day on a tenor pan at the family’s home at Basta Hall in Couva.

She has been practising non-stop since then, sometimes alone and sometimes with her adoring grandfather, whom she affectionately calls Papa.

"When I am home doing nothing, I practise. Now that I am in standard one, I will be able to join the (school’s) band," she said excitedly.

"When I watched them (students practising), I always wanted to be like them. I will stick to the pan, but I like dancing and singing too."

Aaliyah reminisced that her first practise tune was the ABC song, followed by the Fish song, another nursery rhyme. Back then, she used to play with her right hand only. After a few more practices, she began using both hands.

Last year, after months of practice, she performed at the school’s talent show.

"That was on Zoom. On Sunday (February 13) I played All to Jesus, I Surrender on pan at the St Andrew Anglican Church," she recalled.

"I was kind of frightened, but Papa told me just to start to play. I started to play and did not look at anyone. I just played and enjoyed myself. It was the first time I performed (in-person) before people (other than family)."

Aaliyah is looking forward to more performances now that she has had a taste of performing on stage in front of a live audience.

She even offered advice to people who might be scared to perform before a live audience.

"Don’t be shy when you have to play in front of people. Just study what you are doing. When you are finished, you will (have) enjoyed yourself. You would say to yourself, ‘I want to do this again.’"

Steelpan music appears to run through her veins. Her grandfather is a legend in the steelband fraternity. Sylvester co-founded NGC Couva Joylanders and has played with several bands over the years. Some of these were BP Renegades Steel Orchestra, Tokyo Steel Orchestra and Caribbean Airlines Skiffle Steel Orchestra (formerly known as Skiffle Bunch).

For the past few years, the grandfather of six has been volunteering to teach pan at the Couva Anglican Primary School. He has led the school to several finals in the Junior National Panorama competition.

He also volunteers at Holy Faith Convent in Couva, where another grandchild attends.

"Aaliyah has a love for pan, so it was not a problem for her to learn quickly. She always hears pan music at home. She also watches my daughter Danica Livingston, who plays with Hadco Phase II Pan Groove," Sylvester said.

"Aaliyah loves to draw, dance and sing. She is an all-round student. Nadia (Aaliyah’s nine-year-old sister) enjoys dancing but is not as enthusiastic about the pan as Aaliyah."

Sylvester said he is happy to teach Aaliyah and all his other students and relatives who are interested in learning to play the pan.