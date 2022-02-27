Online chess tournament set for March 5, 6

THE Promenade Chess Club and the Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association will hold an International Online tournament on March 5 and 6.

The first place winner will win US$200, the second place finisher will walk away with US$100 and third place gets US$75.

There will also be additional prizes for the best junior, best female player and best Over-50 player. Each player walks away with $200.

For registration details contact Keelan Hunt at 491-8557, email sonjagia.johnson@gmail.com or haydenlee21@yahoo.com.

On January 1 and 2, an online tournament also took place with Anadkat Kartavya of India emerging victorious.

The TT pair of Joshua Johnson and Simon Ramdath came second and third respectively. Players from around the world competed including participants from Venezuela, Jamaica, India and TT.