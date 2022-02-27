Medical issue ends McCarthy’s netball season in England

TT's Jameela McCarthy (centre) -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago netballer Jameela McCarthy will not be able to complete the season with her English club Saracens Mavericks in the Vitality Super League because of a medical issue.

A Mavericks statement on Friday said, “Saracens Mavericks can today confirm that Jameela McCarthy has been unable to finish this season with Saracens Mavericks due to medical grounds.

“Jameela was a highly valued member of the squad and we of course wish her all the best in the future.”

Coach of Mavericks Kat Ratnapala said, “People will always come first at our club and we would ask that everyone respects Jameela’s decision. She will be sorely missed in this 2022 campaign and we wish her a very speedy recovery.”

McCarthy, 26, signed with Mavericks in October and played as a goal defence and goalkeeper.

Mavericks are in third place in the 11-team standings. The season began on February 5.