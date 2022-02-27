Lee questions enforcement of health regulations at Queen's Hall fete

These friends greet each other while a policeman looks on. - AYANNA KINSALE

REVELLERS attended a fete at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on Sunday morning by the hundreds, reminiscent of pre-pandemic times, as many if not most, were without masks.

The party, titled Awake!, was held in the carpark with the fenced perimeter covered by black fabric, obscuring most of the view of the inside from onlookers. The event was advertised as a safe-zone and "cabana-only" event.

Conspicuously, many security and police officers were also seen inside without face masks or wearing them improperly.

The event started at around 5 am and finished just after midday. While there were cabanas designated for groups, they did not appear to have kept the attendees from intermingling with other groups.

While in progress, the United National Congress (UNC) was hosting its weekly news conference at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in Port of Spain on unrelated matters.

However, Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee did speak briefly on the government and police's leadership for their perceived hypocrisy on the enforcement of public health regulations, citing the then ongoing fete in St Ann's as a glaring example.

"A fete (is taking place outside Queen's Hall). A major fete. People with no masks, no social distancing and yet the public health regulation is asking families travelling in your car with more than one individual ... that you must wear your mask, even though you're fully vaccinated in that vehicle.

"Something must be wrong with this government and the public health regulators," he said.

"I don't know how public health regulations are (being enforced) there, but you are telling the churches and the temples and mandirs that they can only have (a limited service)."

Lee argued that the inconsistency continues to be unfair to small businesses, which are being encouraged to implement requirements to qualify them as safe zones in accordance with public health regulations.

"I want to ask the CMO how does he feel about what he is seeing and witnessing. I haven't heard a word from the CMO about what's happening in the (Queen's Park) Savannah last (few days).

"And Queen's Hall is right next to where the residence of the Prime Minister is. That is the ironic thing about this," said Lee.