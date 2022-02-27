Indarsingh questions Paria's safety protocols for workers

Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries officials, including line minister Stuart Young, leave Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd, Pointe-a-Pierre after a meeting Saturday on an incident during underwater maintenance where four divers of a team of five went missing on Friday. One diver was found that day. - Lincoln Holder

COUVA South MP Rudy Indarsingh has questioned the health, security and safety protocols at Paria Fuel Trading Ltd following an incident where four divers went missing.

In a media release on Saturday, Indarsingh said there also needed to be an examination of the responsiveness of the State to accidents involving workers.

“The Minister of Energy Stuart Young issued a statement almost an entire 24 hours after the ordeal was first reported. The Minister of Labour, Stephen Mc Clashie, is most absent despite the critical dimension of this incident and its implications for the trapped workers.

“To this point, there has been no word from Newman George, the chairman of Paria Fuel, in response to these workers' emergency. The Occupational Health and Safety Agency (OSHA) is yet to be seen offering comments or a guide on what protocols should have been followed and how the State ought to respond in a crisis of this nature.”

Indarsingh also questioned the role and mobilisation of the coast guard or the police marine unit as the frontline marine security in rescue efforts.

“The utterly distraught families of the four underwater divers are being feebly informed regarding emerging developments, and barely comforted by the company.”

He said the country was grateful that underwater welder Christopher Boodram was rescued and prayed for the return of Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar.

Paria said the men who worked for LMCS Ltd, a contractor, went missing on Friday while conducting an underwater maintenance exercise at No 36 Sealine riser, berth six.

It said “an incident occurred” and resulted in “the loss of sight” of the five-member team who were being monitored from the shore.

On Saturday, Paria’s second update said, “The immediate response to the incident included the mobilisation of experienced rescue teams to work with Paria in their efforts to search for the missing men whilst ensuring the safety of the personnel present.

“Operational scenarios were risk assessed and implemented and included the use of remotely operated vehicles (RoVs) and other technology. The coast guard and other subject matter experts were in support of this operation.”