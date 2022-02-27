Goolie slams 97 not out as Blue Devils whip Leatherback Giants

TT RED Force cricketer Jyd Goolie slammed 97 not out on the opening day of the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Saturday.

Goolie’s knock guided Blue Devils to a seven-wicket win over Leatherback Giants in the first match of the tournament – the first local cricket competition since team sports were allowed to resume by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development in January.

The left-handed Goolie belted six fours and 11 sixes in his 31-ball innings that guided Blue Devils to 123/3 in 8.5 overs.

Namir Suepaul was the best bowler for Leatherback Giants with 2/35 in two overs.

Batting first, Leatherback Giants scored 119/3 in ten overs with Amir Jangoo scoring 36 off 18 deliveries and Christopher Vincent hitting 29 not out off 12 balls. Red Force left-arm spinner Khary Pierre took 1/15 in two overs for Blue Devils.

The third and final match of the first day included many TT and West Indies cricketers with Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed and Ravi Rampaul competing.

Mohammed struck three fours and six sixes in his innings of 55 not out off 21 balls and Narine cracked 33 off 13 to help Soca Kings post a massive 150/3 in ten overs. Jesse Bootan also helped Soca Kings to the impressive total with 33 off 14 deliveries. Pollard grabbed 1/10 in one over for the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.

Chasing a revised target of 123 in eight overs because of rain, Scorchers could only score 80/3.

Nicholas Sookdeosingh scored the bulk of the runs, hitting 53 not out off 26 balls with five fours and two sixes. West Indies fast bowler Ravi Rampaul picked up 2/26 in two overs for the Kings.

In the other match, Steelpan Strikers defeated Cocrico Cavaliers by four wickets.

Fully-vaccinated fans can attend the tournament free of charge. The tournament runs until March 11.

SUMMARISED SCORES

LEATHERBACK GIANTS 119/3 (10 overs) – Amir Jangoo 36, Christopher Vincent 29 not out; Khary Pierre 1/15 vs BLUE DEVILS 123/3 (8.5 overs) – Jyd Goolie 97 not out; Namir Suepaul 2/35. Blue Devils won by seven wickets.

COCRICO CAVALIERS 88/7 (10 overs) – Dexter Sween 21; Mark Deyal 2/15, Stephon Ramdial 2/24 vs STEELPAN STRIKERS 92/6 (8.3 overs) – Evin Lewis 29, Kirstan Kallicharan 21; Jon Russ Jaggesar 2/12, Philton Williams 2/23. Steelpan Strikers won four wickets.

SOCA KINGS 150/3 (10 overs) – Jason Mohammed 55 not out, Sunil Narine 33, Jesse Bootan 33; Kieron Pollard 1/10 vs SCARLET IBIS SCORCHERS 80/3 (8 overs) (Revised Target 123 in eight overs) – Nicholas Sookdeosingh 53 not out; Ravi Rampaul 2/26. Soca Kings won by 42 runs.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

Leatherback Giants vs Steelpan Strikers, 10.30 am

Soca Kings vs Blue Devils, 12.30 pm

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 2.30 pm