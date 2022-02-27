Carpha detects second omicron variant in Trinidad and Tobago

THE FIRST case of the second omicron variant (BA.2) in TT has been detected by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha), the Ministry of Health has reported.

The ministry, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the BA.2 is one type of the omicron variant of concern in global circulation and is, therefore, not considered to be a new variant. It is currently under epidemiological investigation.

The patient reportedly has no history of recent travel and no known contact with recent travellers, the ministry said.

The patient was subsequently isolated and will remain in isolation until the discharge criteria for persons with covid19 variants of concern are met.

The patient's contacts have also been placed in quarantine.

The ministry said the presence of the sub-lineage was confirmed via gene sequencing at Carpha's laboratory.

It has, once again, implored the population to get fully vaccinated and to follow all of the recommended personal health protective measures, even if fully vaccinated.