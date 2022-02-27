5 deaths, 470 new covid cases recorded

Image courtesy CDC

TT recorded five deaths on Sunday, bringing the covid19 death toll to 3,622. The Health Ministry said 470 new cases were reported in samples taken between last Tuesday and Saturday.

In its update, the ministry said the people who died were two elderly men, two elderly women, and one middle-aged man.

Four people had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic renal failure, ischemic heart disease, a history of strokes, hypothyroidism, and bradycardia, while one person had no known medical condition.

The number of active cases is 21,737. Since March 2020, there have been 127,404 cases, of which 102,045 people have recovered.

The release said 83.2 per cent, or 13,177 of 15,840 patients, of the patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated. This is based on data from July 22 to February 25.

There are 226 people in hospital, 56 in step-down facilities, and 20,985 in home self-isolation.

There are 75 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with ten in the intensive care unit and 12 in the high dependency unit. There are 21 at the Caura Hospital, 34 at the Augustus Long Hospital, six at the St Ann’s Hospital, 49 at the Arima General Hospital, none at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 34 at the St James Medical Complex, seven at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and none at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

In step-down facilities, there are no patients at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 18 at UWI Debe, five at UTT Valsayn, 24 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, none at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, nine at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 45 people in State quarantine facilities, 296 recovered community cases and 28 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Sunday at 4 pm, 702,837 people were fully vaccinated or 50.2 per cent of the total population. There are 701,201 people who have received a first dose or no dose of a vaccine.

A total of 686,261 people had received their first dose of a two dose vaccine regimen, out of an eligible population of 1.1 million people.

The number of people who had received their second dose was 647,690.

The number of people who had taken the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was 55,147.

A total of 135,494 people have received an additional primary or booster dose.

The total persons tested to date at both public and private facilities is 627,706, of which 283,730 were done at private facilities and 343,976 were tested at public facilities.