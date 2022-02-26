You have missed the calypso point, Singh

THE EDITOR: One Elton Singh of Couva has graciously chosen to respond to my recent letter regarding the decision to abandon the Calypso Monarch competition this year. It appears he has completely missed the point of my letter. Beyond which he may have gone on to lose the plot as well.

As I made it abundantly clear in my original correspondence, culture is something that we should neither attach a price tag to nor hold hostage for some value sense of the greater good. One wonders what classics of the calypso art form we have been denied as a consequence of TUCO’s decision, as we have long since learned that what is socially relevant this year will not be so next year.

Secondly, his assertion that $40 "was actually quite a windfall for one day’s work" betrays a serious lack of understanding of calypso and any other cultural art form. In fact, it appears to also belie an all-too-common debasement of “that which is ours.”

It still shocks and amazes me that people from all around the world can sing praises, write tomes and read for doctorates at renowned institutions – all on the backs of our unique contribution to global culture – and yet we still have people like Singh believing that it should not be worth more than a day's wage.

Lastly, my source sadly is Wikipedia. I say sadly because not enough has been done to preserve the history of our culture. Nevertheless, there are two facts that cannot be denied. First, that the issue was significant enough for there to be a boycott the following year and for the Mighty Sparrow to be “absent” from the competition for three consecutive years. And secondly, that people like Singh have always been around to treat with calypso as though it were inconsequential and without value.

Calypsonians through the years have been underappreciated and mistreated, undervalued and swindled (Rum and Coca-Cola made millions for the Andrews Sisters). Fortunately for Sparrow, TUCO and for people like myself, those attitudes have been changing over the years. It's been a journey, but I pray that one day soon we will arrive at a point where Trinis en masse can reconcile calypso and Carnival to themselves with a sense of pride and self-worth.

Once again, however, be it $40 or $40 million, sing and compete not for the purse but for the love of the art form. Vincent Van Gogh – one of the most famous artists ever – sold just one painting in his lifetime. But he never let that stop him from completing hundreds of works in his time. One can only wish for that same sense of dedication and fulfilment for our many singing Van Goghs.

G ELIAS

Cascade