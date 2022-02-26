Wise Guy tipped for glory at Santa Rosa
WISE GUY is set to make a successful entry, into the Arima Race Club (ARC) 2022 season, in Saturday's feature race at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Wise Guy's last performance was a third-place finish in the Gold Cup, on December 27. But the John O'Brien-trained five-year-old has won two of his last three races and looks to be the favoured choice in the 1,500-metre race, which will be contested on the turf track.
O'Brien also has Super Bird in the mix – Super Bird will be aiming for a second successive win at Santa Rosa.
Trainer Michael Lutchman has a pair of entrants in the five-horse field – Leonardo Angel and Desert Dancer, while the Lester Alexis-trained Cool Cat is also set to face the starter, at 4.15 pm.
There will be 48 horses involved in the seven-race card on Saturday, which has a post time of 1.15 pm.
Comments
"Wise Guy tipped for glory at Santa Rosa"