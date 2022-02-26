Wise Guy tipped for glory at Santa Rosa

Wise Guy (left), ridden by Kimal Santo, gets past Affirmative, with Prayven Badrie aboard, to win Race Six, at the Arima Race Club (ARC) Race Day 10, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima on November 13, 2021. - SUREASH CHOLAI

WISE GUY is set to make a successful entry, into the Arima Race Club (ARC) 2022 season, in Saturday's feature race at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Wise Guy's last performance was a third-place finish in the Gold Cup, on December 27. But the John O'Brien-trained five-year-old has won two of his last three races and looks to be the favoured choice in the 1,500-metre race, which will be contested on the turf track.

O'Brien also has Super Bird in the mix – Super Bird will be aiming for a second successive win at Santa Rosa.

Trainer Michael Lutchman has a pair of entrants in the five-horse field – Leonardo Angel and Desert Dancer, while the Lester Alexis-trained Cool Cat is also set to face the starter, at 4.15 pm.

There will be 48 horses involved in the seven-race card on Saturday, which has a post time of 1.15 pm.