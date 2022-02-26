Taylor: WI focused on ODI improvement, not World Cup trophy

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor -

WEST Indies women’s captain Stafanie Taylor said her team's approach at the 2022 International Cricket Council Women's World Cup is to take one game at a time and not think too far ahead.

West Indies will play host country New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday from 9 pm TT time.

The other teams battling for the crown are Australia, England, South Africa, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals.

Taylor, speaking to journalists on Thursday night, said West Indies' aim is to play consistent cricket.

“I think it is for us to be as consistent as best as we can in the 50-over format. We know it is not always the best for us and I think we are making strides. For us, it is more about improving every time and getting better at that."

Taylor does not want her players to think about lifting the title yet. "(We are trying) not to look too far ahead, but try to take each game step by step.”

Asked what she would consider a successful tournament, Taylor said, “We have not even talked about success, to be fair. What we have mostly talked about is what we need to do as a team. We try not to stress too much on what we need to be successful in this World Cup, but just try to focus on our game and what we need to improve on to get better.”

Taylor, opener Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews are expected to lead the Windies batting with their ability and experience.

Dottin has been in scintillating form of late, hitting an unbeaten 150 in a no-result against South Africa in Johannesburg, last month. Taylor said, “We are very pleased with Deandra’s form, it has been really good…we hope that form continues here.”

West Indies off spinner Anisa Mohammed will play in her fifth World Cup and is one wicket away from grabbing 300 international wickets. She will become the first spinner to take 300 wickets in international women’s cricket.

Taylor believes there will be a level playing field in the race for the title.

“I think all the teams are going to be tough. Some of the teams we have not played in a while, haven’t seen them. We are not underestimating any team and I think all the teams going to be tough, so we just have to go out there and play hard cricket.”

At the last tournament, in 2017, England lifted the title after defeating India in the final in England. The tournament was scheduled to be held last year, but was postponed because of the covid19 pandemic.

Taylor knows it’s challenging playing the host country to open the tournament, but is relishing the opportunity.

“We are pretty excited about that. Probably would not want to play the host first game, but it is what it is. I think for us, we have to go out there and play to the best of our abilities.”

Taylor said New Zealand have been playing impressive cricket of late.

West Indies have never won the 50-over World Cup, with a finals defeat to Australia in 2013 their best performance.