St James man charged with murder

Johakim Davis charged with the murder of Jamal Jones in July 2021. -

Johakim Davis is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday after he was charged with the murder of his neighbour in 2021.

The 25-year old man was charged with murder, shooting with intent, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

According to a police report Davis, who is also known as Greens, of Aboud Circular, St James shot and killed 29-year-old Jamal Jones, near his home in July 2021.

Police suspect during an altercation between the men, Davis shot at Jones several times before escaping. Jones died while receiving emergency medical attention at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Davis was arrested last Wednesday and subsequently charged on Friday.

Police conducted further investigations which were supervised by Insp Lynch and Jones as well as legal officer Insp Mongroo, all of the Homicide Bureau Region One, who were assisted by Central Division officers.

The charges were laid by WPC acting Cpl Jules.