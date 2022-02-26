School girls gone wild

Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: Disturbingly, school fights have gone viral on social media. While girls usually dominate the headlines for academic success, they have also flooded the social media newsfeed recently with school violence.

You may have missed it because your device was snatched outside of the Twin Towers or the Hyatt.

Post-blackout, armed robbery, house burglary, carjacking and homicides have spiked noticeably. I presume acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob will shake it off as “gang-related.” No worries, right?

Charlotte Street is being looted out of business, making Port of Spain and environs the epicentre of crime.

Former CoP Gary Griffith is a civilian and it is not the job of the respective minister to keep citizens safe. He is busy ensuring law enforcement has the resources for tints and double parking while citizens extinguish flames with buckets.

Perhaps scholars Prof Theodore Lewis or Selwyn Cudjoe could identify the problem here. In fact, Prime Minister Rowley isolated this problem many years ago.

He is familiar with it in Parliament, having listened to a former PM and having to look over his shoulder for years.

Maybe it’s time for Independent Senator Anthony Vieira to file a motion for censure of such behaviour elsewhere.

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail