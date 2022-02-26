Port police, van found in sea at Caricom jetty

Acting Cpl Devon Lewis. -

PORT police officer Devon Lewis and a pickup he was driving were pulled from the sea off Caricom Wharves, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on Saturday morning.

The Port Authority and police confirmed his death shortly after. Police said at around 1.30 am on Friday, Lewis, a corporal, and another officer, identified as Cpl Thorne left its compound in a pickup and went to St Christopher's Gas Station convenience store on Wrightson Road.

Thorne reportedly went into the store to purchase items and when he returned the vehicle and his colleague were missing.

Later on Saturday morning, police and the Coast Guard recovered the officer's body and the Isuzu pick-up belonging to the Port Authority, at Queen's Wharf. Newsday understands the vehicle was recovered with the aid of a crane at around 11 am.

Lewis was on an 11 pm-7 am shift between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The port authority's board and management issued a statement extending condolences to the deceased officer's family and friends.

An autopsy will be done next week to determine the cause of death