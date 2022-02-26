PM back in Trinidad and Tobago

PM Rowley meets ministers on Friday night at Piarco Airport upon his return from an energy conference in Qatar after flight delays. PHOTO COURTESY OPM FACEBOOK PAGE -

THE Prime Minister last night returned to Trinidad from a conference of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), but flight delays led Dr Rowley to cancel a scheduled media briefing at the VIP Lounge, Piarco Airport, frustrating reporters' plans to seek his views on Russia's shock invasion of Ukraine.

At about 6 pm, a tweet on Dr Rowley's Twitter page and post on his Facebook page cancelled the briefing.

It said, "Please be advised that the Prime Minister’s media conference scheduled for 6pm today has been cancelled as the Prime Minister's flight out of St Lucia has been delayed indefinitely."

However, by about 7.20 pm, a post on his Facebook page announced he was back in TT.

"Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley has arrived home after attending the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha, Qatar."

The post was accompanied by a photo of Rowley sitting in the lounge with several ministers – Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, Energy Minister Stuart Young and Finance Minister Colm Imbert.