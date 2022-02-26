Let us make more heroes for the next generation

Peter Minshall - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Like many, I grew up being told stories of Caribbean heroes. I was told about how our intellectuals were recruited by NASA to aid in the space programme in the 60s. I was told about how VS Naipaul, Peter Minshall and Derek Walcott revolutionised how the world saw our literature and culture. I was even told stories about men who ran so fast they could almost fly – Hasely Crawford and recently Usain Bolt.

The Caribbean has always been a region of innovation, determination and passion. With the completion of the recent 2022 Winter Olympics, we have also now seen that we have our place in winter sports.

I agree that it may seem as a risky investment. The Caribbean isn't exactly known for its icy environments.

It will be an expensive venture. It will require a hefty amount of time, but I think if given that time and care it will open the gates for our athletes to achieve in a way they were never allowed to before; to network and share their story and wave our flags in a way they were never allowed to before.

And when paired with the alternative, having our athletes leave our borders to compete for other countries and wave their flags, I would much rather see our own being hoisted.

Do not let the country in which our athletes were born dictate and limit their possibilities. Our Caribbean people are strong, intelligent and heavily sought after by other nations. Do not let our people become our biggest export. Instead, let us create stories for the next generation to be proud of.

STEVON JAGGASAR

via e-mail