Good idea for Tobago to stage own Carnival

Farley Augustine - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: I read in the newspapers that THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine spoke about Tobago having its own Carnival in October, which I think is a good idea.

On February 17, 1985, I wrote a letter to the newspapers suggesting that Tobago have its own Carnival and steelband Panorama at a different time of the year, separate from Trinidad.

I find that even more so now as Tobago hoteliers are seeing the wisdom of advertising Tobago separate from Trinidad as a tourist destination. Tobago Carnival could attract tourists from North America, England, Europe, the Caribbean islands and of course Trinidadians.

Tobagonians would be able to showcase their skills at making mas together with many of the key people involved in producing Trinidad Carnival.

Before the Carnival, the Tobago steelbands could produce their own Panorama, inviting some of the winners of the National Panorama to take part as guests in the grand finale. It could be a great Carnival and a great time for all participating. And it would bring in much needed revenue.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley