Deyalsingh: Covid19 safe zone rules always under review

Unmasked patrons partying at the Vibes with Voicey concert, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Thursday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the ministry regularly reviews the rules governing the operations of covid19 safe zones.

But he made no comment on whether public health regulations or covid19 safe zone rules were breached during two Taste of Carnival events last week.

Those events were the Vibes with Voicey and Sekon Sta concerts on Thursday and Friday, respectively, at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain – a designated safe zone under the NCC's Taste of Carnival.

Images of large crowds at both events were shown on mainstream and social media. At the concerts, there were images of people being unmasked and not standing six feet apart as required by the public health regulations.

Responding to questions on this issue during the virtual covid19 news conference on Saturday, Deyalsingh said the rules for safe zones were clear.

These include mandatory mask-wearing in the zones, people may unmask if they are eating or drinking, only vaccinated people 12 years and older are allowed entry with a vaccination card and a form of identification, and a 50 per cent capacity.

He said, "The actual responsibility for the operation of the safe zone lies with the owner/operator, who is carrying on the event." Responsibility for ensuring there are no breaches of public health regulations and safe zone rules, Deyalsingh continued, lay with the police.

Asked how regularly the rules governing covid19 safe zone operations are reviewed, Deyalsingh replied, 'We constantly review everything under the remit of the Ministry of Health."

Apart from the safe zone policy, he identified covid19 hospitalisation policies and masking protocols as other things which the ministry constantly reviews. "It is a constant re-calibration. We look at all the data available and we make decisions."

Deyalsingh said it was against this background that decisions were made to allow children under 12 who are unvaccinated to enter covid19 safe zones.

Cinemas, bars, restaurants and gyms are among the businesses which can open as safe zones.

Businesses that allow unvaccinated people on to their premises face a three-strike rule, which could see their ability to operate as a safe zone being rescinded if a third breach happens without a good explanation for it.

Unvaccinated people found in a safe zone pay a fine of $5,000. Failure to pay attracts a penalty of a $10,000 fine and three days in jail.