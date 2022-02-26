Daddy Chinee wins Chutneymusic.com CRC 2022 Raja title

Daddy Chinee is the winner of the Chutneymusic.com CRC 2022 title.

Ricardo Melville better known as "Daddy Chinee" successfully defended his Chutneymusic.com CRC 2022 Raja Title.

Among the young competitors, Aditya Seepersad won the first-ever Chutneymusic.com CRC Rajkumar (Prince) 2022 title. However, no princesses (females under 18 years) entered the Rajkumari competition, said a media release from Chutneymusic.com.

Daddy Chinee won the title by unanimous judges’ decision. His song Jadoo, which is Hindi for magic, can be used to describe his all-round performance which was magical, the release said.

CRC Rani 2021 winner Navita Mahato did not defend her title and opened the way for Camille “Ranji Baby” Ranjitsingh to be the new Rani champion, winning by a split decision, the release said. The judges were impressed with her elocution of her song Chamkay. She also won Best New Artist.

The song also advocated that people don’t have to abuse alcohol to have fun which is in stark contrast to norm topics chosen by chutney soca artists.

Joel “Connector” Davis took second place in the Raja competition, also repeating his CRC 2021 placing. His song Chutney Soca Vibez raised the energy of the competition.

Nekaisha “Nikki” Mohammed won second place in the Rani and had the best presentation showcasing pan, African drumming and iron percussion. She was also smartly dressed in traditional east Indian wear as sang Ghar Aaya.

Kumar “Mr Nice Vibes” Seunarine sang Ah Want to Go and walked away with third place in the Raja contest while Miss Purdey Sahadeo, who sang about how a suitor wanted to marry her but he could not find his dhoti, placed third place in the Rani.

Judges were Dr Visham Bhimull (TT), Shri Rana Mohip (TT) and Wanita Ramnath (Suriname).

Here's how they scored:

CRC 2022 Raja

1. Ricardo “Daddy Chinee” Melville – Jadoo, 258 points

2. Joel “Connector” Davis – Chutney Soca Vibes, 214 points

3. Kumar “MrNiceVibes” Seunarine – Ah Want To Go, 204 points

CRC 2022 Rani

1. Camille “Ranji Baby” Ranjitsingh – Chamkay, 244 points

2. Nekaisha “Nikki” Mohammed – Ghar Aaya, 231 points

3. Miss Purdey Sahadeo – Dulaha Ke Dhoti, 228 points