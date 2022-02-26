Crème Brûlée Riddim puts new spin on groovy soca

Rebel Muzik -

Crème Brûlée Riddim is putting a new spin on groovy soca and it is the musical brainchild of popular names in the entertainment industry. The riddim was released on February 11.

A release said New York based DJ/producer Rebel Muzik, international songwriter Darryl Gervais and global music distribution and marketing company Julian’s Promos teamed up to bring the soca riddim to life.

“They also recruited the musical talents of Parry Jack from Jack Spaniard Productions to mix and master the final release,” it added.

The riddim was in the making for a year and a half and features three artistes: Akeem “Preedy” Chance with Honestly; Own It by Jadel and Adjust Your Corwon by Rae.

It said Preedy’s Honestly, “is a song that pays homage to all the good things that come with the feeling of being in love.”

Own It, written by Gervais and performed by Jadel, is about encouraging people to be loud and proud about expressing their feelings for someone without worrying about what people may think.

Adjust Your Crown, also written by Gervais and performed by upcoming soca artiste Rae focuses on women empowerment and encouraging women to act like a queen in all areas of life, the release said.

Rebel Muzik said in the release, “The vibe and the feel of the riddim is like sweet and settling, just like the name Crème Brûlée. You know, it’s not aggressive, it’s nice and groovy with a lot of sweetness inside but it’s also a tough groove where it will have you dancing. Not just in your feelings but it will have you moving as well.”

The release said although the team drew inspiration from the vibe and soul of Carnival their overall goal is to touch markets internationally by creating a sound that is not only tied to the carnival season; but music that can be played year-round all over the world.