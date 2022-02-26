Covid crushes Hitman’s dream of winning Chutney Soca Monarch

Neeshan Prabhoo FILE PHOTO

COVID 19 has crushed any dream Neesham “Hitman” Prabhoo had of winning the Chutney/Soca Monarch 2022 title.

Prabhoo was among 14 artistes who qualified for the final leg of the competition being held at the Southern Academy for The Performing Arts (SAPA) on Saturday night.

The 13 finalists will come up against defending monarch GI Beharry.

Although he is not competing, Hitman will be well represented by his mother Ramrajie Prabhoo and brother Prince Navin Prabhoo who have both made it to the final.

In a news release, George Singh, CEO of Southex, which produces the competition, said Hitman is awaiting results of a covid19 test.

“As a precaution, he has opted out of the competition. Should he test positive, we wish him a speedy recovery,” Singh said.

Best wishes for Hitman has also come from fellow competitor Nisha Ramsook, the reigning Queen of Chutney Soca.

“I wish him a speedy recovery should the test come back positive,” she told Newsday on Thursday.

“It’s really sad. You know everybody looks forward to being in this competition. A lot of artistes wish they were in the finals. To know Hitman made it and because of covid he has to drop out, this is really unfortunate.

“I wish him and all my fellow competitors best of luck. It’s really a love thing.”

The Queen of Chutney Soca title is also up for grabs on Saturday night, but Ramsook said she will be bringing the heat to the stage to defend her title against her four rivals.

The event will be held before a limited live audience. It will be broadcast on TTT and available to an international audience via the Southex Live Events YouTube page.

Noted chutney soca artiste Ravi B and his band Karma, featuring Nisha B and Abbyshi, are slated to give a grand opening performance.

The opening segment will also feature a dance by the Khalnayak Dance Academy. “Nah” news anchor Kenneth Supersad and Big Rich D Pungalunks will co-host the show.

All artistes will be backed by Kishore “Wizzy” Ramdath and Avatar the Band.

A panel of judges, plus a text-voting element accounting for 30 per cent of the votes, will account for the overall score. Calls or texts can be sent through 789-3874 or 735-7503.

Singh said limited tickets are available. He reminded patrons that SAPA is a safe zone and therefore all public health protocols will be observed. They must show proof of vaccination.

Leading off the competition will be Nel Ramdass, followed by Nisha Ramsook, Captain Kendel, Kenneth Salick, Ramrajie Prabhoo, Veejai Ramkissoon, Ranjeev Ramdeen, Ricky Khandoo, Shazzie, Raquel John, Prince Navin Prabhoo, Master Saleem, Daddy Chinee.

GI Beharry will defend his position in the 14th spot.