Adverse weather alert discontinued

A spectator shelters from a light shower during a calypso show at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando last Sunday. An adverse weather alert has been discontinued. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

TRINIDAD and Tobago is no longer under an adverse weather alert.

On Friday, the Met Office had said there was a 70 per cent chance of brisk, isolated, heavy showers/thunderstorms with gusty winds.

But in an update on Saturday morning, it said the potential for such weather "has significantly reduced." But it added that cloudy conditions and occasional showers may continue.

"Offshore interests are still advised to exercise caution in the event of moderate showers. In the event of the heavier shower, winds can become gusty."Small craft operators should be on the alert for above normal or choppy sea condition in strong winds."