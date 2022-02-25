West Indies Women hunt maiden World Cup crown

In thi July 9, 2021 file photo, off-spinner Anisa Mohammed(C) and her West Indies Women team-mates celebrate taking a wicket against Pakistan, during the second One Day International, at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. - CWI Media

WEST Indies women are one week away from their first match of the 2022 International Cricket Council Women’s (ODI) World Cup.

West Indies will face host country New Zealand on March 4 in the opening match of the eight-team tournament which runs until April 3.

This reporter breaks down the West Indies squad highlighting what can make the unit a competitive one and what may hinder the team’s progress.

West Indies are still vying for their maiden crown in the Women’s World Cup after losing to Australia in the 2013 final in India.

THE BIG THREE

The success of the West Indies women’s batting has heavily relied on the contributions of captain Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews.

Taylor and Dottin have been the backbone of the West Indies batting for almost 15 years after making their ODI debuts in 2008.

Not many players hit the ball harder than Dottin in international women’s cricket and with 3,528 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 30.7 the opener will be pivotal to West Indies.

Dottin is showing form heading into the World Cup cracking an unbeaten 150 off 158 balls in a match that ended in a no-result against South Africa on January 28 in Johannesburg.

Taylor, more known for her timing, has struck 5,147 runs at a healthy average of 45.5. Taylor is expected to bat at number four.

Hayley Matthews, batting lower down the order recently at five, took little time to settle down in international cricket after making her debut in 2014 adding depth to the batting.

Her statistics in ODI cricket does not reflect her ability scoring 1,504 runs at a modest average of 25.9.

Dottin, Taylor and Matthews are more known for their batting but will be key bowling options at the World Cup. Dottin is a useful medium-pace bowler and Taylor and Matthews both provide spin options.

CAN THE OTHER BATTERS CONTRIBUTE?

On many occasions, West Indies count on Taylor, Dottin or Matthews to deliver, but coach Courtney Walsh will be satisfied that other batters have contributed in the build-up to the tournament.

Kycia Knight, who has been handed the important role as the number three batter, has shown signs she may be ready for the task.

Knight, a left-handed batter, will add some variety as the Windies batting is dominated by right-handers.

Knight struck 69 in the third ODI against South Africa on February 3 and followed up with 48 in the fourth match.

Chadean Nation and Chinelle Henry have pitched in with the bat in the middle and lower order and can be an asset if the top order fails.

Shemaine Campbelle is one of the more experienced batters on the team and will add depth to the middle order.

Other batters have been among the runs, but the performance of West Indies may rest on the shoulders of Taylor, Dottin and Matthews.

MOHAMMED’S 5TH WORLD CUP, FLETCHER RETURNS

Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed, 33, made her ODI debut way back in 2003.

Mohammed has lined up in 136 ODIs for West Indies and has grabbed 174 wickets. Mohammed, who also has 125 wickets in T20 international cricket, is just one wicket shy of becoming the first spinner to snatch 300 wickets in international women’s cricket.

Mohammed will have Afy Fletcher at her side. It is uncertain if Fletcher will feature in every match as the leg spinner returned to the squad recently after a one-year hiatus due to maternity leave.

Fletcher has taken 62 wickets in 55 ODIs for West Indies with an economy rate of 4.00.

Karishma Ramharack, Taylor and Matthews will boost the spin bowling attack.

CONNELL, SELMAN TO SPEARHEAD PACE ATTACK

Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman will spearhead the Windies’ fast and medium pace bowling attack.

Fast bowler Connell has played 49 matches for West Indies, but with 35 wickets to her name will be hoping to be more of a wicket-taking threat.

Selman has been the leading medium-pace bowler for West Indies and she will be eager for early breakthroughs.

Selman has 73 wickets in 90 matches under her belt and makes life difficult for batters as she has only conceded 3.54 runs per over during her career.

Connell and Selman are expected to open the bowling during the World Cup.

FIRST MAJOR EVENT FOR WALSH AND CO.

West Indies fast bowling legend Courtney Walsh was hired as head coach during the covid19 pandemic in October 2020.

The ODI World Cup will be the first major test for Walsh and his coaching staff.

Walsh has mainly had to use training camps to assess his players as matches have been scarce for West Indies during the pandemic.

Two of the areas Walsh and his staff have been working on are fitness and identifying the roles of players.

WEST INDIES WOMEN’S SQUAD

Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams

TRAVELLING RESERVES

Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow