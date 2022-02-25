Webster-Roy: Trinidad and Tobago education system still among best

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Ayanna Webster-Roy. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

DESPITE its challenges, Trinidad and Tobago still has one of the best education systems in the Caribbean. Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Ayanna Webster-Roy advanced this argument during her contribution to debate on a private motion in the House of Representatives on Friday.

The motion, filed by Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes, dealt with what she described as "increasing and unacceptable levels of disparity in inequitable access to education" in TT.

Reminding MPs of the unprecedented times the world is enduring since the start of the covid19 pandemic, Webster-Roy said, "Despite our challenges, our education system is amongst the best in the region."

Referring to earlier contributions by Haynes and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Webster-Roy said many children have demonstrated their resilience to continue to perform at high levels educationally during the pandemic.

TT, she continued, has over time been able to put systems in place to deal with stress and shocks to any challenge it has faced.

Webster-Roy argued the PNM has increased access to tertiary education "by making the programme more equitable and allowing those who are most vulnerable, most in need, to access the opportunities."

While some may claim otherwise, Webster-Roy said tertiary education is being opened up "to ensure that more citizens have access."

The education system must be robust to respond to the needs of citizens and changing socio-economic conditions.

In this context, Webster-Roy said, "It is important to note that in order for us to capture the most vulnerable, to ensure that we reduce the numbers of children who fall through the cracks."

This, she added, requires a multi-sector and multi-pronged approach to addressing issues in education. Webster-Roy said this included things like ensuring children are healthy (physically and mentally) and support for households "so children can go on and pursue their education."

With respect to her gender and child affairs portfolio under the OPM, Webster-Roy said the national children's registry can help address problems in the education sector.

"The registry was a vision of the former government led by the member for Siparia (Persad-Bissessar) and it is a vision that would have been embraced by this administration."

Webster-Roy said the registry provides Government and other agencies with information on children, and through collaboration with the Health and Education Ministries, the registry has information on all children in TT.

She told MPs what was critical was that the registry will "enable Government to track accomplishments and milestones for children." Webster-Roy said if a child is not doing well in school according to certain criteria, an alert could be triggered to engage the relevant agency to assist.

She also said a "You Report" format has been developed to get feedback to determine how responsive the registry is to addressing problems children are facing.