Trinidad and Tobago Under-14 boys advance to junior tennis semis

TT boys U14 tennis team (L-R) Jordell Chapman, Daniel Rahaman and Kale Dalla Costa. - Courtesy TennisTT

TRINIDAD and Tobago advanced to the boys’ Under-14 team semi-finals of the North/Central American and Caribbean ITF World Juniors Tennis Championship qualifiers in El Salvador on Thursday.

At the Centro Nacional De Tenis in San Salvador, TT swept the hosts 3-0 to book a semi-final berth.

In the singles, Kale Dalla Costa blew past Matias Schauffler 6-0, 6-2 while compatriot Jordell Chapman fought valiantly to defeat Barack Caraballo 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

The doubles match saw TT emerge victorious over El Salvador, but up to press time, the final score was unavailable.

TT are expected to contest their semi-final bout on Friday.

On Tuesday, the national trio advanced the quarter-finals after whipping Bermuda 3-0, and finishing second, behind Dominican Republic, in their three-team group.

Against Bermuda, Rahaman battled from behind to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Johnny Bart; Dalla Costa triumphed over Zach Mc Guire 6-2, 6-4 and while Rahaman and Chapman teamed up to win the doubles against Tobiah Goodchild and Mc Guire 6-4, 7-6.

Additionally on Thursday, the girls’ team was tied 1-1 against Suriname in the ‘back draw’. TT’s Brianna Harricharan won 6-4, 6-3 against her opponent while compatriot Naomi Mohammed lost 3-6, 6-3, 10-1 against Faith Bab.