Trinidad and Tobago on yellow weather alert

File photo: A woman struggles with her umbrella as she exits a car on Independence Square, Port of Spain during heavy rainfall.

The Meteorological Service announced on Friday a yellow alert for a high probability of rain in the next few hours.

In a report sent to the media at 3.14pm on Friday, the Met Office asked the population to be alert.

"There is a high (70 per cent) chance of brisk isolated heavy showers/thunderstorms with accompanying gusty winds in excess of 55km/hr," the statement said.

Although these wind gusts will be brief, they are capable of breaking tree branches, displacing unsecured roofs and loose outdoor objects, and can even topple unhealthy trees.

"Street flooding is also likely in heavy downpours and seas can become additionally agitated in strong winds," the report added.

The Met Office recommended people should secure livestock and loose items outdoors .

Small craft operators should be on the alert for above normal or choppy sea conditions in strong winds.

Monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.