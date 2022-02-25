THA Chief Sec: Silk Cotton Trace can't be blocked until negotiations complete

An excavator clears a site just off Silk Cotton Trace, Bon Accord, on Saturday. The lands are being prepared for the start of construction on the ANR Robinson airport expansion project. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on Wednesday said a portion of Silk Cotton Trace, Bon Accord, cannot be closed until residents have completed their negotiations with the Government on relocation.

Some residents are being displaced to accommodate the expansion of the ANR Robinson airport.

At the post-Executive Council media briefing, Augustine responded to residents’ concerns that the road was to be closed permanently on Thursday.

Augustine, who met with them recently, said contractors are simply installing posts in the area.

“They will not block that road, because residents are still living there. There are residents who are still in the negotiation phase. There are residents who have still not been paid in that area.

“So you can’t block the road until there is that clear indication that that is going to happen and at least they receive their funds to be able to be relocated.”

Augustine said if the road is blocked, “We will just remove the blockage. It is as simple as that.”

Saying state lands in Tobago are vested in the THA, Augustine said Act 40 of 1996 is quite clear that any project undertaken on the island by the central Government and/or any agency “really and truly should be done through the THA.”

He added, “I am not trying to have fight with anybody over this. I know where our legislative boundaries lie and my duty is to protect the needs of the people of Tobago, and that includes the people in the Crown Point area.”

Augustine said he is not satisfied the negotiation process for residents has been fair.

“I am saying that is in the interest of all parties, central government, THA, residents of Crown Point, that we get those negotiations moving again and get them moving to some place of closure as soon as possible so that we can assist with a seamless move from there to another appropriate place for them to live in the Tobago space.

"Until that happens, unfortunately, we will not agree to the road closure.”

He recalled that last year, the former THA administration had agreed with central government to close the road permanently.

“Unfortunately, that cannot happen until the residents in that area are negotiated with and they are given some sort of monetary gain for their loss of land and loss of property in that area.”

Augustine said he is not opposed to the airport expansion project.

“Don’t think for a second that I am saying that we don’t want a new terminal. The project is too far along to not have the project completed. However, I am very, very clear in my mind that the people of Tobago must be treated fairly.”