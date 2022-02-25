Rio Claro man, 63, missing
The police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 63-year-old Rio Claro man.
Vishnu Marajh, of Oil Field Road in Union Village, was last seen at 8 am on Tuesday.
The next day, a relative reported him missing to San Fernando police.
A police release on Thursday said Marajh, of East Indian descent, is brown in complexion and slim built. He is about six feet tall and has a low hairstyle.
Anyone with information on Marajh’s whereabouts can call San Fernando police at 652-2858 or police at 999 and 555. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or share the information via the TTPS app.
