Promoting Tobago

THE EDITOR: I would like to suggest to the Tobago House of Assembly that as the beaches are reopened and several airlines are coming to Tobago from the UK that it runs an advertisement in the Sun Newspapers in the UK, monthly or weekly depending on the cost, promoting beautiful Tobago for vacationers.

Interested companies that have destinations to offer in Tobago can be listed in the advertisement, along with people who wish to promote their tourism business, which will help get the sector going again.

ANTHONY ARRINDELL

via e-mail