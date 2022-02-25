Princes Town man in court for slapping, robbing grandfather
A 20-year-old man who slapped his grandfather before taking $500 from his wallet faced a Princes Town magistrate on Wednesday charged with robbery with violence.
Andy Sahadeo, a welder from Cedar Hill in Princes Town, faced magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine virtually and pleaded guilty.
The court heard that on Sunday around 1 pm, Sahadeo went to his grandfather’s home at Harewood Trace in Barrackpore and demanded money. The 69-year-old pensioner refused and Sahadeo slapped him.
Sahadeo then took $500 from his grandfather’s wallet and left.
A report was made to Barrackpore police, and Cpl Suliman led investigations and arrested Sahadeo.
The magistrate reprimanded and discharged Sahadeo, but ordered him to pay his grandfather $2,000 compensation. She gave him six weeks to pay, failing which he will serve six weeks in jail.
Sgt Shazeed Mohammed prosecuted.

