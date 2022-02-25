Princes Town man in court for slapping, robbing grandfather

File photo

A 20-year-old man who slapped his grandfather before taking $500 from his wallet faced a Princes Town magistrate on Wednesday charged with robbery with violence.

Andy Sahadeo, a welder from Cedar Hill in Princes Town, faced magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine virtually and pleaded guilty.

The court heard that on Sunday around 1 pm, Sahadeo went to his grandfather’s home at Harewood Trace in Barrackpore and demanded money. The 69-year-old pensioner refused and Sahadeo slapped him.

Sahadeo then took $500 from his grandfather’s wallet and left.

A report was made to Barrackpore police, and Cpl Suliman led investigations and arrested Sahadeo.

The magistrate reprimanded and discharged Sahadeo, but ordered him to pay his grandfather $2,000 compensation. She gave him six weeks to pay, failing which he will serve six weeks in jail.

Sgt Shazeed Mohammed prosecuted.