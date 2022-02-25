NCC gets $15m for Taste of Carnival

National Carnival Commission (NCC) head office, St Clair Avenue, Port of Spain -

The National Carnival Commission has received the Cabinet-approved $15 million for the Taste of Carnival events.

A brief statement on Friday said, “The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts looks forward to the NCC being able to fulfil its obligations and duties to the Carnival stakeholders and Carnival event promoters in respect of the organisation of the Taste of Carnival events, as well as to play its crucial role in the recovery of the Carnival, entertainment and events industry.”

On February 2, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said Cabinet had not approved the $25-$30 million initially announced by NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters. Later, the ministry announced it would allocate $15 million for the scaled-down version of Carnival.

Carnival budgets in recent years were $252 million in 2019 and $152 million in 2020.