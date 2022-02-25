Narine vs Pollard in Dream XI T10 Blast at Tarouba

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers captain Kieron Pollard, left, and Soca Kings skipper Sunil Narine, right, will be in action today in the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast. -

AN array of talent will be on display when the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 bowls off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Saturday.

The T10 tournament, organised by the TT Cricket Board, signals the opening of a busy 2022 cricket season for the local board.

The teams competing are Leatherback Giants, Blue Devils, Cocrico Cavaliers, Steelpan Strikers, Soca Kings and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.

On Saturday, Leatherback Giants will play Blue Devils in the opening match at 10.30 am.

At 12.30 pm, Cocrico Cavaliers tackle Steelpan Strikers and in the last match of the opening day, Soca Kings will face Scarlet Ibis Scorchers at 2.30 pm.

Two rounds of round robin action will be played until March 10.

The second-placed team after the preliminary phase will face the third-placed team for a spot in the final on March 11. The winner of that match will qualify for the final to play the team that finished first in the preliminary phase.

The Blue Devils will be captained by Rayad Emrit and will include national players Isaiah Rajah, Jyd Goolie and Khary Pierre.

Scorchers will be led by West Indies T20 and 50-over captain Kieron Pollard with the likes of Tion Webster, West Indies Under-19 player Shiva Sankar and Ricky Jaipaul in the team.

Former West Indies wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin is the skipper of the Cavaliers. Ramdin will have Kjorn Ottley, Yannic Cariah, Jon Ross Jaggesar and West Indies Under-19 player Anderson Mahase to call on.

Sunil Narine will be at the helm for the Kings, a team including Keagan Simmons, Jason Mohammed and Ravi Rampaul.

Giants will be captained by Nicholas Pooran with Terrance Hinds and Amir Jangoo expected to feature.

Imran Khan will be in charge of the Strikers. He will be counting on players like Evin Lewis, Akeal Hosein, Mark Deyal and Kirstan Kallicharan.

The tournament may be affected by rain as bad weather is expected to continue.

Fully-vaccinated fans can attend the tournament free of charge.

The weekend fixtures are listed below:

Saturday

Leatherback Giants vs Blue Devils, 10.30 am

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Strikers, 12.30 pm

Soca Kings vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 2.30 pm

Sunday

Leatherback Giants vs Steelpan Strikers, 10.30 am

Soca Kings vs Blue Devils, 12.30 pm

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 2.30 pm