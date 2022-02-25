Morvant men arrested with 2.17 kilos of weed in Beetham

File photo.

THE POLICE'S Port of Spain Gang and Intelligence Unit has reported "significant inroads into a cross-border drug trafficking operation," after two men were arrested in Beetham Gardens on Thursday with 2.17 kg of cannabis.

Police said the drugs, with a street value of around $195,066, were imported from Venezuela.

The men are from Chinapoo Road, Morvant.

Police said the unit received information about an impending drug transaction, then went to a house at 10th Street, Beetham Gardens. The statement said they received a further tip that a nearby house was being used to distribute illegal narcotics.

A Nissan Wingroad parked in front of one of the houses was also searched.

The operation was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Neil Brandon-John and supervised by ASP Walker.