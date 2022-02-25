Maria Frances-Serrant to captain Under-20s at Concacaf Women's Champs

Members of the TT women’s Under-20 football team in a training session before leaving for the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championships in Dominican Republic. -

SENIOR women’s footballer Maria Frances-Serrant has been chosen to captain the TT women’s Under-20 team at the Concacaf Under-20 Women’s Championship.

TT are in Group G and will open their account against El Salvador at the Estadio Pan Americano in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, on Friday, from 4 pm. TT then face St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday and Canada on Tuesday also at the San Cristobal venue.

The Concacaf tournament will feature 20 teams and will be held from Friday- March 12.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup from August 10-28 and will join host nation Costa Rica as the Concacaf representatives.

Frances-Serrant is expected to be one of the leading players for TT. Frances-Serrant played both matches for the senior team recently in the Concacaf Women’s Championship qualification tournament.

Frances-Serrant came on as a substitute and scored the second goal for TT in a 2-0 win over Dominica in Guyana, on Sunday.

Speaking to TT Football Association media, TT head coach Jason Spence said Frances-Serrant has given the Under-20 team a boost. “Having Maria with us coming off her very good showing with the senior team has lifted the spirits of the group.”

Spence said she has been selected to guide the squad. “Officially I would like to say to TT that Maria Serrant is the captain of the Under-20 team and she is ably assisted by (vice-captain) Sarah De Gannes. They would be leading the charges through the tournament.”

Spence said TT have settled down ahead of the tournament. “We are going pretty good. The entire team is finally here. The last member came in yesterday (Wednesday) and we were able to get our first on-the-field session to loosen up and to begin tightening up for how we intend to play against El Salvador tomorrow (Friday).”

Speaking more about the preparations, Spence said, “Everybody is fit, everybody is looking good. The camp is nice, the vibes is nice.”

TT held their final training session on Thursday and visited the venue to view the playing field.

Saying what he wants to see from his team against El Salvador, Spence said, “I am impressing on the girls that we stay very disciplined and organized. We know traditionally teams like El Salvador they like to play that quick, short passing game and we have been doing some work to prepare for it. I have been doing some of my own homework on El Salvador and how they intend to play…so definitely we believe that we are ready for the way they are going to play and we will be able to combat it.”

TT SQUAD GOALKEEPERS

Chelsea Ramnauth (Police FC), Aaliyah Alexander (Jewels FC, Tobago), Akyla Walcott (Essex County College, USA)

DEFENDERS

Ashante Wilson-Campbell (Jewels FC, Tobago), Moenesa Mejias (Trincity Nationals), Latifha Pascall (Navaro College, USA), Chrissy Mitchell (Southwestern Christian University, USA), Derisha Bristol (Jewels FC, Tobago)

MIDFIELDERS

Sarah De Gannes (Brewton-Parker College), Marley Walker (Charleston Soccer Club, USA), Aaliyah Trim (FC Ginga), Darrianne Henry (Jewels FC, Tobago), Charlize Hood (Police FC), Celine Loraine (Jewels FC, Tobago), Lillian Selvon (Trincity Nationals), Tori Paul (University of Maryland, USA), Maria-Frances Serrant (Corban University), Temia St Clair (UTT Patriots),

STRIKERS

Shurella Mendez (Unattached), Jhelysse Anthony (International Soccer Club, USA)

STAFF

Jason Spence (head coach), Steve Nottingham (goalkeeper coach), Desiree Sarjeant (assistant coach), Vernetta Flanders (manager), Donna-Marie Wickham (physiotherapist), Ashley Alonso (trainer), Natalie Harper (equipment manager), Kristin Fung (team doctor)