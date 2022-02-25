Failing forward

Dr Asha Pemberton -

DR ASHA PEMBERTON

Throughout life, failure, even if devastating in the moment, can be a beloved aspect of the road to success. Instead of being disheartened and discouraged, progressive individuals glean incredible lessons and opportunities from the less pleasant or disappointing outcomes of their efforts. They use these moments to re-evaluate and reassess. They gladly take the failure, because it brings them that much closer to accomplishing their goals, hopes, and dreams. According to Winston Churchill, "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Failure is self-defined

As we stumble and experience setbacks we are always presented with choices. We have to control the definition of failure. In any situation it is important to look at failure as a series of “pit stops” along the journey to our desires. Above all else, champions of success understand that the benefits of failure include increased resilience and a positive mental attitude. Resilience will keep you strong as you endure the less happy parts of following your dreams. A positive mental attitude will keep you following your dreams in the first place. It is all about perspective, mindset and acceptance.

Failure is not the end, but a new beginning

Through any pursuit each failure provides a tempting opportunity to quit. If your mindset is one of commitment to growth, failures can be re-imaged as building blocks for a new start and not an ending. Critical to this process is adjusting your inner narrative. By filling your mind with positive and forward-thinking thoughts and words, you will immediately begin to move away from feelings of sadness and helplessness. Take your power back, and continue along the path to recovery.

Failure is a necessary part of the equation for success

Throughout history we can find countless examples of persistence towards success that are riddled with failure. Integral to this process is the practice of the act of acceptance. Success occurs as a result of persisting through failure; and every negative result is an opportunity to refocus and try again with more fervour. Accept that disappointment happens to everyone and what is more important is what is done next towards reshaping the future.

Failing forward requires a plan

The written word has power. In addition to dreaming and visualising what you want, plans should be written. By mapping out not only what you want but the pathway to get there and the solutions to the detours that befall you, one is more likely to stay on track. Written plans also permit the consideration of unforeseen supports required, adjustments to be made and a chronicle of your journey. At the end of any successful endeavour it is useful to take time to reflect on everything that happened, as a scaffolding for future development. Young people should be taught by their parents that life is indeed a series of events, some positive, some negative but all instructive. Outcomes will never always be immediately in our favour, but with perspective, resilience and planning youth can fail forward towards their fullest potential.