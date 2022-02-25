Downside of $349 monthly annuity

THE EDITOR: At least two decades ago, an insurance agent convinced me of the advantages of signing up for an annuity (a form of insurance or investment).

At that time it seemed a sound idea. I signed up for the plan knowing that on retirement it would be helpful to have a small sum coming in.

Little did I dream that I would live to realise that I should not have taken this plan.

I retired a couple years short of the mandatory age for retirement and immediately took up employment in a different field.

I dutifully continued to submit my income tax, never realising that I would regret that tiny additional sum – the annuity – coming in to me.

What is unbelievable is that, on account of receiving a few paltry dollars as additional income, I need to apply for a TD1 form at all. An amount should be stated and it should be a considerable amount – not a mere pittance.

Over the last few years it has become onerous for me to have to find my way downtown to have a certificate issued to state that I receive $349.27 additional to my vast emolument income of under $4,000.

I earn so little that I do not even need to pay income tax.

So this year I have decided that the stress is too much for me. I will pay the extra tax to be levied on the monthly annuity payment of $349.27.

All of this runaround for a few dollars is definitely not worth it.

CYNTHIA M BIRCH

via e-mail