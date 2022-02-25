Deon Lendore’s funeral set for Thursday

TT sprinter Deon Lendore, seen holding the national flag, in this photo posted to his Instagram account. -

THE funeral of Trinidad and Tobago track and field athlete Deon Lendore will be held at Santa Rosa RC Church, on Thursday, from 2 pm.

Afterwards he will be buried at the Santa Rosa Cemetery.

Lendore died in a car accident in Texas on January 10. He was 29. At the time of his death he was a coach at Texas A&M.

Only a limited number of people will be allowed to attend the funeral because of covid19, but a live stream will be available.

He was a former Abilene Wildcats, Queen’s Royal College (QRC) and Texas A&M University athlete.

Lendore was a standout 400-metre runner who represented TT at three Olympic Games. He was part of the 4x400m quartet which won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and in 2019 helped TT cop gold in the World Relays in Japan.

The track and field fraternity, both locally and overseas, has paid tribute to Lendore since his death.

Abilene Wildcats, QRC, the TT Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sport and Community Development are among those who remembered Lendore.

The contribution he made to the lives of coaches, athletes and friends at Texas A&M University was remembered in an emotional memorial service held at the college campus on January 20.

Lendore’s former TT 4x400m relay team-mate Jereem Richards dedicated his men’s 400-metre win to him at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York, on February 6.

Richards pretended to shoot an arrow after the race, as Lendore would sometimes celebrate like that after a race.

Two weeks ago, on February 12, a TT track and field uniform was placed on the starting blocks during the 2022 Eastern Indoors track and field meet in Kentucky in memory of Lendore.