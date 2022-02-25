Court determines who is a worker

THE EDITOR: I wish to correct some information in an article in Thursday’s Business Day, headed “Who can, cannot seek redress at Industrial Court.”

The writer insinuated that once an employee holds the title of manager they are automatically deemed to not be a worker. This is false, misleading and damaging to the provisions enshrined and protected under law.

In accordance with the provisions of sub-section 1(f) of section 23 of the Industrial Relations Act, the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board has the legal authority to determine who is a worker within the meaning of section 2(3)(e) of the act.

There is no provision in the act stating that managers are not workers. If the question of whether the employee is a worker within the meaning of the act arises, then the matter is referred to the board for its determination. Each matter should be treated on its own merit.

SAOOD MOHAMMED

Trincity