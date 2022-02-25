Chamber demands action on crime

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce condemned a recent spate of violent crime, including murders.

The chamber called on the Prime Minister, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob "to address this increase in crime with a swift and effective action plan to eliminate the recent criminal activities in our society."

It also called on the Government and Opposition to set politics aside and pass effective legislation to help the authorities combat violent crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

These calls were contained in a statement issued by the Chamber on Friday.

Referring to the murder or businesswoman Nicole Moses in Westmoorings on Thursday, the chamber described her killing in the presence of her children and family as barbaric.

"This incident occurred a few days after Brian Manswell and his staff at Reliable Appliances were also attacked and beaten by bandits." While these incidents affect members of the business community, the chamber said, "Citizens of TT have also been affected by the increase in criminal activity."

In the case of Moses' murder, the Chamber observed two of the perpetrators collectively had 21 pending charges for robberies, home invasions and larceny. It asked how these men were allowed to be out in public, on the basis of being granted bail.

"We call on lawmakers and those governing our country to set aside partisan positions to put in place the legislation that will protect us." The chamber stressed the need for urgent action on bail reform and other elements of the justice system.

"The Government needs to act swiftly and urgently to eradicate this level crime in the country that continues to put fear and heartache on the shoulders of our law-abiding citizens."

The chamber expressedits willingness to collaborate with the Government to address crime.

"The way we are today cannot be the way we go forward."