Car plunges off precipice in Goodwood, Tobago

Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill, Tobago. -

A Glamorgan man has been warded at the Scarborough General Hospital after the car he was driving plunged off a precipice in Tobago on Friday.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Tobago, David Thomas, told Newsday that Keyon Andrews was driving west along the Windward Road around 8.30 am when the car skidded off the roadway and careened some 25 metres down a precipice in Goodwood.

There was no one else in the car.

Thomas said appliances from the Roxborough Fire Station respondedt.

“The car skidded off the road approximately 1,000 metres east of the area known as ‘Big Hole’ in Goodwood. He was extricated from the vehicle, stabilised, placed in ann ambulance and transported to the Scarborough General Hospital.”

Up until news time, Thomas said the severity of Andrews' injuries had not been determined.

Roxborough police are investigating.