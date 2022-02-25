Ben Martin wins professional category at Pointe-a-Pierre
THE Pointe-a-Pierre Three-Day Golf tournament played on the scenic pointe a Pierre Golf Club Ltd Golf Course culminated in a most exiting finish, on Sunday
Ben Martin was among the winners winning the professional category.
A media release said, “The game having been fully subscribed saw keenly contested challenges from players in all the flights played. Flights included professionals who played of zero handicap, the championship flight attracting players with handicap indices from zero to 6.3, the first flight attracting players with indices of 6.4 to 11.2, the second flight from 11.3 to 17.0 and the third flight with indices from 17.1 to 24.4. The ladies contested in a separate category with no limit on handicaps. We are quite pleased to have seen the very good turnout by the ladies.”
PROFESSIONAL FLIGHT
Benjamin Martin - 211,
Chris Richards Snr - 225
Talin Rajendranath - 229
Adam Montano - 231
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Chris Richards Jnr - 220
Jean Marc Chevrotiere - 221
Omesh Dinanath - 225
FIRST FLIGHT
Sheriss Rampersad - 237
Ross Ramkissoon - 238
Jerseem Boodram - 246
SECOND FLIGHT
Issac Adolph - 162
Isiah Rowley - 167
Maurice Mathura - 171
THIRD FLIGHT
Dwayne Ramlal - 180
Prentice Ali - 182
Zaid Khan - 183
WOMEN
Yeji Lee - 145
Jada Charles - 164
Chloe Ajodha - 164
Comments
"Ben Martin wins professional category at Pointe-a-Pierre"