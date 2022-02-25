Ben Martin wins professional category at Pointe-a-Pierre

Ben Martin, right, collects a cheque after winning the tournament. -

THE Pointe-a-Pierre Three-Day Golf tournament played on the scenic pointe a Pierre Golf Club Ltd Golf Course culminated in a most exiting finish, on Sunday

Ben Martin was among the winners winning the professional category.

A media release said, “The game having been fully subscribed saw keenly contested challenges from players in all the flights played. Flights included professionals who played of zero handicap, the championship flight attracting players with handicap indices from zero to 6.3, the first flight attracting players with indices of 6.4 to 11.2, the second flight from 11.3 to 17.0 and the third flight with indices from 17.1 to 24.4. The ladies contested in a separate category with no limit on handicaps. We are quite pleased to have seen the very good turnout by the ladies.”

PROFESSIONAL FLIGHT

Benjamin Martin - 211,

Chris Richards Snr - 225

Talin Rajendranath - 229

Adam Montano - 231

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Chris Richards Jnr - 220

Jean Marc Chevrotiere - 221

Omesh Dinanath - 225

FIRST FLIGHT

Sheriss Rampersad - 237

Ross Ramkissoon - 238

Jerseem Boodram - 246

SECOND FLIGHT

Issac Adolph - 162

Isiah Rowley - 167

Maurice Mathura - 171

THIRD FLIGHT

Dwayne Ramlal - 180

Prentice Ali - 182

Zaid Khan - 183

WOMEN

Yeji Lee - 145

Jada Charles - 164

Chloe Ajodha - 164