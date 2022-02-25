Barrackpore woman charged with maliciously damaging cop’s car

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

A 33-year-old self-employed Barrackpore woman is expected to face a Siparia magistrate on Tuesday charged with maliciously damaging a policewoman’s car.

Cpl Ali of the Barrackpore police station charged Fareeda Balgobin, of Rochard Road, on Thursday.

It is alleged that the victim, WPC Sylvan, went to Balgobin’s home in April last year, and they had an argument. The policewoman was off duty.

It is alleged that Balgobin threw an object onto Sylvan’s car, causing about $3,500 worth of damage.

On Thursday, Balgobin was granted $10,000 own bail at the station and ordered to appear before a Siparia magistrate on Tuesday.