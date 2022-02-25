Attack on freedom

RUSSIA’S invasion of Ukraine plunges the world into deep uncertainty. It is a violation of the principle of sovereignty and a threat to the comity of nations, bringing the planet to the brink of world war.

This is an outrage which must be condemned by all nations, including TT. We cannot afford to be on the sidelines. Too much is at stake. And in today’s world there are no sidelines, no quiet corners which will be unaffected.

The path to the current moment has been littered with Russian lies.

In response to US intelligence assessments that it was planning a full-fledged assault on Ukraine, Russia repeatedly denied this aim, describing such claims as hysteria.

Mere days ago, when there was still the theoretical hope of a diplomatic detente, Russia said it had withdrawn some of its troops. In truth, it amassed an estimated force of 190,000 fighters.

On Thursday, after recognising the so-called breakaway states of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, Russia launched a “peacekeeping” mission on their behalf. In truth, it launched a war of aggression against the whole country, with the Kremlin saying it was targeting military facilities.

In the weeks leading up to all of this, world leader after leader – US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron – sought to engage with Vladimir Putin.

Frantically, at an emergency session of the UN Security Council on Wednesday night, UN secretary general António Guterres, in a rare instance of calling out a national leader by name, begged: “President Putin – stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance.”

For Mr Putin, it was all a song and dance.

Long resentful of the fall of the Soviet Union, he replied with a show of terror that has little to do with the power and influence of NATO and more to do with his own personal ambitions.

Ensconced as Russia’s president for life, Mr Putin is acutely aware of the symbolism of Ukraine within his nation’s mythology. From the time before the tsars, the territory has been a prized element of Russia’s dream of European dominance. He now seeks to bring history full circle and to continue what he started by annexing Crimea in 2014.

The effect of the Russian leader’s unbridled ambition will be felt around the world.

Oil prices have risen; food prices are set to skyrocket. Russia and Ukraine supply vast amounts of wheat to the world.

Economic recovery after the covid19 pandemic now appears even more tenuous.

TT nationals in Europe will also be caught up in the turmoil and bloodshed.

Caricom, having long extolled non-interference, cannot tolerate Russia’s brazen incursion into a free democracy.

Just last week, Nicolas Maduro agreed to step up military co-operation with Russia, bringing the threat even closer to home. The region must unite and stand for democracy.