AG: 'I'm working from home in covid19 quarantine'

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi is not letting covid19 keep him down.

In a statement on Monday, the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs (AGLA)said Al-Rawi had contracted covid19. The statement added that Al-Rawi will continue to work while he remains in quarantine as recommended by the Health Ministry. The AGLA added that further updates will be provided subsequently on Al-Rawi's health.

Al-Rawi confirmed this on Friday, saying: "I’m working whilst in quarantine and am grateful that I have been vaccinated and boosted."

In terms of the work being done by his ministry, Al-Rawi said, "The AGLA team continues to be uninterrupted, as all work is flowing virtually."

Among the departments which fall under the AGLA's remit are the Anti-Terrorism Unit, Registrar General's Department, Chief Parliamentary Counsel and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Al-Rawi said he had kept his Cabinet and Cabinet-related appointments this week.

"I have of course attended FNGP (Cabinet's finance and general purposes committee) and Cabinet this week."

The Cabinet has held virtual weekly meetings since the covid19 pandemic started in 2020.

Al-Rawi is also the San Fernando West MP, and said, "Apart from performing my AGLA obligations, the hardest part of covid has been not being able to be in constituency in face-to-face activity as service to constituency is sometimes built best on in person activity."

He thanked his constituency team "for holding the fort whilst I’m physically quarantined."

While he cannot physically attend any parliamentary activity for the time being, Al-Rawi disclosed, "I am in attendance at Parliament today virtually."

Shortly after the 1.30 pm start of the sitting of the House of the House of Representatives on Friday, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George announced she had received requests from UNC MPs Dave Tancoo and Rushton Paray to be excused from the day's sitting.

No reason was given as to why Tancoo and Paray wanted to be excused. Annisette-George granted their requests. She made no other announcements of requests for a leave of absence by any other MP before the House proceeded to other business listed on the order paper.