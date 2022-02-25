A tale of home invasion

THE EDITOR: To what extent are we required to turn the other cheek or to forgive those 70 times seven biblically who invade our homes and privacy, attack, maim or murder our families and deprive us of our hard-earned property?

Anyone caught up in this spiral of crime gripping our country through being victimised by strapping young men in most instances who are not interested in gainful employment but plan the most heinous attacks on our families and our homes must wonder whether we are simply to instal more expensive burglar-proofing, camera systems, acquire aggressive dogs and to literally take up arms against those who persecute us.

To what extent are those of us who abide by certain values and even endorse restorative justice and mediation required to continue to suffer in silence while being exploited, demeaned, robbed, attacked and taken advantage of by people whose main objective is to separate us from our property so that they may indulge in selling off our belongings cheaply so as to feed a drug habit or realise gains from property that does not belong to them?

Are we as members of this society who are subject to the most humiliating crimes during a home invasion required to accept that we will never see our property again and to simply pass it off on the basis that "this is Trinidad" and thus allow complacency to set in when an overworked police force is so overwhelmed by the volume of crime that we are required to conduct our own enquiries and to simply and statistically wait like a sitting duck to be the lamb being led to slaughter?

The justification to overlook an economic crime associated with a home invasion on the basis that we must forgive and move on smacks of defeat or wilting under the pressure and acceptance that we will never be reunited with our belongings because the police are our only frontline protection and they are perceived as not giving as much priority to such crimes.

Enough is enough. We need to take back our country by any means necessary while supporting rehabilitation of such offenders. But at the end of the day we are entitled to expect to be kept safe and not worry whether we are acting uncharitably by insisting that victimhood should never be a way of life and that we are entitled to strike back.

Ultimately, this society can preach all it wants about forgiveness but this must be tempered with the perpetrators not just being offered a chance to turn their life around but to express remorse for their actions and to be adequately punished for the permanent deprivation to victims of the sanctity of life even as we are encouraged to accept that we should protect ourselves as much as our pockets allow during this time of covid19 and Carnival.

ANTHONY GAFOOR

Port of Spain